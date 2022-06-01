Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $93,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.