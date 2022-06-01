Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE ETW traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 485,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.37.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
