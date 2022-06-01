Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE ETW traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 485,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.