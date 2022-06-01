eBoost Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. eBoost has a market capitalization of $493,244.23 and $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBoost has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00217678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001352 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007167 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

