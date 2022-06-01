Edison Inv. Res Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Context Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Prakash now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CNTX opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

