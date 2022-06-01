eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 237,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,704 shares in the company, valued at $253,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 2,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

