Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0096

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $7,950.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00212492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006316 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,603,284 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.