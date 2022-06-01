Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $238.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.52.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

