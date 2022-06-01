Electric Vehicle Zone Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $362,133.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.01125234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00479378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008241 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

