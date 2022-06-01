Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,856 shares of company stock worth $4,508,741. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,099 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 179,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 123,451 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 121,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

