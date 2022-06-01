Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ESI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,854. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

