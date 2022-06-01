Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Update

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of ELYM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 187,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,850. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
About Eliem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
See Also
