Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eltek in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

