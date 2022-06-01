Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) to announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.88. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $3.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $12.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. 254,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

