Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 926.0 days.
Shares of EERGF remained flat at $$16.15 on Wednesday. Energean has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.
Energean Company Profile
