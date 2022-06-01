Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NETI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Eneti by 19.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,016,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its position in shares of Eneti by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 52,577 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eneti by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,356,000.

NASDAQ NETI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Eneti has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Eneti’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

