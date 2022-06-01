Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 432,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Erasca has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

