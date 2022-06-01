Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $22,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,177,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $283.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.33 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

