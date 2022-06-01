Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $637.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.39. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

