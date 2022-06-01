Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

