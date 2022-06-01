Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.
OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.
Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.