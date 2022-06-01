Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

