Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,170.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 224.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.16 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

