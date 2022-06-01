Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,222 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after buying an additional 4,400,699 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 606,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,136,000 after buying an additional 267,531 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

