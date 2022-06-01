Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 465,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,715,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,813,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.