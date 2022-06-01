Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Declares $0.06 Special Dividend

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 23rd.

Euro Tech has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

