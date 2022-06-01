Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Declares $0.06 Special Dividend

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 23rd.
Euro Tech has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Euro Tech (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.