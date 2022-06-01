Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$75.00 price objective on the stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.93.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock traded down C$1.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$63.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.