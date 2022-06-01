Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

