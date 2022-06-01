Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.