Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $506.93 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $689.78.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.