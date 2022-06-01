Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.