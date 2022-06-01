Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

