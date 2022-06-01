Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $239.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

