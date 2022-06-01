Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

HDV stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47.

