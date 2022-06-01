Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.46.

