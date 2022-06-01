Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,550 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

