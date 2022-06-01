Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

