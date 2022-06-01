Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,959 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $168.40 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

