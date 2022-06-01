Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MRAM. StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

