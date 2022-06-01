Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Trading 2.2% Higher

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.33. 226,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 205,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

