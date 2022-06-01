Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Trading 1% Higher

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $296.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21.

Exactus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

