Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$855.00.

FFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE FFH traded down C$9.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$692.89. 7,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$682.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$633.03. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$493.00 and a twelve month high of C$716.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

