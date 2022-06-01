Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

FTCH traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 16,353,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

