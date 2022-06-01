Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will announce $10.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.44 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $56.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $59.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.06 million, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $63.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 778,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

