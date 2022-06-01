Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 56,155 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of research firms have commented on FATH. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,738,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

