Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.0 days.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($51.61) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($47.31) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

