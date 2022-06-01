Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FRA:FHL) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (FRA:FHL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €0.72 ($0.77) and last traded at €0.71 ($0.77). Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.67 ($0.72).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €0.76.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FRA:FHL)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.