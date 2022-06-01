Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:FCSS opened at GBX 251.60 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a 12-month low of GBX 211.50 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 425.50 ($5.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 280.01.
Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (Get Rating)
