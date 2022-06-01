Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

FIS stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

