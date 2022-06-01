Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 338,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. 107,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,078. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

FLMMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

