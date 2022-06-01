Financial Contrast: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Romeo Power alerts:

This table compares Romeo Power and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power -604.73% -48.68% -41.45% Aptiv 2.43% 7.23% 3.35%

49.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aptiv 1 1 14 0 2.81

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 621.23%. Aptiv has a consensus price target of $160.11, suggesting a potential upside of 50.70%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Aptiv.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Aptiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 6.29 $10.03 million ($1.23) -0.64 Aptiv $15.62 billion 1.84 $590.00 million $1.19 89.28

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptiv beats Romeo Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power (Get Rating)

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services. It serves commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, electric powertrain converters, electric watercraft manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile, and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.