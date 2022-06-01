FIO Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.80 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000283 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001846 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 793,652,216 coins and its circulating supply is 497,776,809 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

